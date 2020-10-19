Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) An association of hotels and restaurants has urged the Union government to lift restrictions on flight landings in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to aid the coronavirus-hit tourism sector of the Union Territory.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration will resume tourism activities in some parts of the archipelago ahead of the festive season, after a gap of almost seven months, an official said.

Also Read | What is Black Hole? Can Black Holes Destroy Earth? All FAQs Answered About The Most Mysterious Object in Space.

Around 35,000 families in the region depend on the sector for livelihood, he said.

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, in a letter to the Union tourism minister, had recently sought removal of flight landing restrictions in the UT along with ensuring inter-island connectivity for tourists.

Also Read | Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India at Rs 23,990.

"At present, the biggest challenge faced by the tourism and hospitality industry here is the action of the administration to limit the number of flights each day to only two against the usual demand of 18 flights," FHRAI vice- president Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

Tourists will not be able to land in Port Blair if there is poor flight connectivity and in the absence of ferry services, their itineraries would also be disrupted, the official said.

According to some estimates, a loss of Rs 8,000 crore has been projected due to suspension of tourism activities in the UT since March in the wake of COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)