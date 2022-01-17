New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the world on the first day of the WEF's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit reflects his commitment to reforms and to become a reliable and resilient partner for global value chains, India Inc said on Monday.

Citing India's commitment to deepen economic reforms and improve ease of doing business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that this is the best time to invest in the country as policy-making is focussed on the needs for the next 25 years for a 'clean and green' as well as 'sustainable and reliable' growth period.

According to CII, the Prime Minister's emphasis on a green, clean and sustainable growth process is reassuring for India's future growth.

FICCI said that India's attractiveness amongst global investors is expected to get a further boost with continued commitment of the government towards reforms, ease of doing business and approach towards higher growth and prosperity over the next 25 years.

"Industry completely supports India's commitment towards clean, green, sustainable and reliable energy and will work with the government in accomplishing the net zero targets by 2070," it said.

