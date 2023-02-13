Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) A youth was arrested in Shahapur area of Thane district for allegedly assaulting three members of a family following a minor dispute at a weekly market, a police official said on Monday.

The 23-year-old accused was in an inebriated condition when he stabbed a couple and their son with a knife on Sunday, he said.

He has been charged with attempt to murder, the official added.

