Latest News | Infosys Partners Avaloq to Strengthen Wealth Management Capabilities Via Digital Platforms

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) IT major Infosys on Tuesday said it has partnered Zurich-based Avaloq to provide end-to-end (e2e) wealth management capabilities through digital platforms.

Infosys will be a strategic implementation partner for Avaloq's wealth management suite of solutions to help clients modernize and transform their legacy systems into cutting-edge digital advisory platforms, a statement said.

Infosys will leverage its global delivery model and a standardised approach to implement Avaloq's solutions for clients, it added.

It will work closely with Avaloq to develop market opportunities beyond Switzerland and go to market capability for targeted accounts across multiple geographies, it added.

With an initial focus on Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions, the partnership aims to offer e2e products and services as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), private cloud or public cloud across the globe, it added.

Additionally, Infosys and Avaloq will jointly run specialised courses for Infosys experts to get enabled on the Avaloq platform.

Wipro launches global channel partner programme

IT major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of its Global Channel Partner Programme to collaborate with channel partners to identify new business challenges that can be quickly addressed.

"Market uncertainties have led organizations to focus on Business Continuity Planning and establish new ways of working. Several Wipro products have helped clients meet their requirements for remote working, business continuity, security, and seamless supply chain and worker safety among others," Wipro said in a statement.

As the market continues to evolve in the coming months, Wipro will collaborate with channel partners to identify new business challenges that can be quickly addressed.

"We believe channel partnerships can accelerate adoption and bring innovation in relatively under penetrated industry segments and geographies," Ajay Bhaskar, Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Strategy and Intellectual Property, Wipro said.

The programme offers partners an opportunity to leverage Wipro's products and open new revenue streams for themselves.

Finolutions Wealthcare partners Australia-based FINH

Finolutions Wealthcare LLP, a business consulting firm for wealth managers, on Tuesday said it has partnered with Australian family business advisors FINH, which plans to start its operations in the country.

Under the tie-up, Finolutions will provide advisory support to FINH, a release said.

With no significant presence in the country as of now, FINH is developing its base in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

It plans to target families with a net wealth of approximately USD 50–150 million and above, the release said.

