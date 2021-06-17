Udhagamandalam, Jun 17 (PTI) A 32-year old tusker, which was captured in Gudalur forest area about 80 kms from here, was shifted to an elephant camp in Mudumalai Tirger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district on Thursday and being treated for its injuries.

The health condition of the injured animal is being assessed by a team of expert vets from TANUVAS, forest officials said.

There is an extensive chronic wound in the tail region and swelling in left hind leg, with the pachyderm highly debilitated, they said.

The elephant is being treated as per the advice from TANUVAS team.

The male elephant got its back injured and was moving around the area over the last three years.

Considering its plight, the forest department decided to tranquilise it and take it to the Theppakadu camp.

However, the jumbo proved elusive, even fruits laced with medicines kept in its path did not work.

It was then captured with the help of two 'Kumki' elephants on June 16.

