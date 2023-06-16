Nagpur, Jun 16 (PTI) A history-sheeter allegedly attempted to end his life in Nagpur Central Jail, an official said on Friday.

Shijo Nadar slit his wrist with a knife on Wednesday but he was saved by alert prison guards who rushed him to hospital, the official said.

"He has several serious offences against his name. He is also an accused in an MCOCA case. Nadar had attempted to set himself on fire in February this year," the official added.

