New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Inox Green Energy Service on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.7 crore in the December quarter.

However, the company did not provided consolidated net profit or loss figures for the corresponding quarter ended on December 31, 2021 in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Camera Hidden in Hotel Room? Easy Steps To Detect Hidden Cameras in Hotel Rooms Using Your Mobile Phone.

It had reported a loss of Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2022, the filing added.

Total income of the company was Rs 91.81 crore in the October-December quarter against Rs 65.87 crore in the September quarter.

Also Read | No New COVID-19 Variants Found During China's Recent Outbreak: Study.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)