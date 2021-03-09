New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Inox Wind on Tuesday said it has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure for 92 mega watt (MW) of wind power projects.

In a regulatory filing, Inox Wind has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to supply, erect and commission 92 MW of wind power projects comprising 2 MW turbines with a combination of total turnkey and limited scope supply.

Inox Wind shall supply, erect and commission the turbines at various locations in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu by Q3 of FY 22 for captive customers.

The company said the agreement includes a turnkey order of 26 MW for which Inox Wind will provide Integrum Energy with end to end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long term operations and maintenance services.

This is a repeat order from Integrum Energy within a short period of three months which consisted of a 20 MW of turnkey wind project in Karnataka, it added.

Shares of Inox Wind were trading 2.82 per cent higher at Rs 71.20 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)