New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Agrochemical firm Insecticides (India) Ltd on Monday reported a 13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

Its net profit stood at Rs 8.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 356.90 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 314.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net profit rose to Rs 92.50 crore in the first nine months of 2022-23 fiscal from Rs 85.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,500.28 crore in the April-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,228.16 crore a year ago.

Insecticides (India) has plants in Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba and Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir), and Dahej (Gujarat). The company offers a wide array of products ranging from insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides to plant growth regulators.

