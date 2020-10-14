New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Tech major Intel on Wednesday said it, along with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has achieved a new Guinness World Records title for most users to take an online artificial intelligence (AI) lesson in 24 hours.

"The record was set after delivering a virtual lesson focused on demystifying the impact of AI and key considerations around its use to 13,000 students from class 8 and above between October 13-14," a statement said.

"The training was part of the ongoing AI For Youth Virtual Symposium organized by Intel and CBSE," it added.

Shweta Khurana, Director - APJ, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel, said the company is committed to working with the ecosystem to help unlock the profound and pervasive societal benefits of AI.

CBSE Director Trainings and Skill Education Biswajit Saha said AI continues to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future, with the potential to leapfrog India's digitalisation journey.

* * Uber to offer 30,000 free rides to CHILDLINE 1098 professionals for helping children in distress

Ride hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it has partnered with the CHILDLINE India Foundation (CIF), supported by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, to provide 30,000 free rides to child care professionals for reaching and attending to children in distress.

CHILDLINE 1098 is a national emergency helpline service for children.

"Uber today announced a partnership with the CIF...to provide 30,000 free rides to child care professionals for reaching and attending to children in distress," a statement said.

"The association, worth over Rs 63 lakh, for the period October to December 2020, extends across all 83 Indian cities where Uber operates," it added.

It also includes mobility support to CHILDLINE 1098 personnel in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai, where CIF operates its contact centres, it added.

* * Infibeam signs agreement with JP Morgan Chase Bank NA for payment platform,

Infibeam Avenues Ltd on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, India (JPMC) for the latter to use its enterprise payment platform, CCAvenue.

"...JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, India (JPMC) has signed a definitive agreement with Infibeam Avenues Ltd, to use the company's flagship enterprise payment platform, CCAvenue for processing transactions of its enterprise clients," Infibeam said in a regulatory filing.

No other details of the partnership were disclosed.

