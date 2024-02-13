Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Intent to hire freshers in the first half of this year has improved by 6 per cent compared to the same period a year ago, as employers' confidence grows in the country, a report said on Tuesday.

There is an increase of 6 per cent for the first half of 2024 compared to H1 of 2023 for freshers' hiring in India, TeamLease EdTech's Career Outlook Report HY1 (January-June) report said.

"Employers played the conservative card for some time now and hiring had slowed down amidst global turmoil. However, our recent report reveals employer confidence in India's growth story.

"Organisations are more confident about their future paths, which reflects in their high confidence to recruit fresh talent and strengthen their talent pool," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

The TeamLease EdTech's Career Outlook Report HY1 (January-June) report is based on a survey among 377 freshers and 149 employers conducted during July-September 2023.

The report further revealed that the top three industries with the highest hiring intent for freshers are e-commerce and technology startups (55 per cent), engineering and infrastructure (53 per cent) and telecommunications (50 per cent).

The IT industry sees an overall decrease in the intent to hire freshers compared to the corresponding as well as sequential period of 2023, it added.

Media and entertainment have seen a decrease of 3 per cent, it stated.

The report stated that roles such as graphic designer, legal associate, chemical engineer and digital marketing executive are in high demand across industries for freshers.

