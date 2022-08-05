Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Inter-city travel is expected to get back to the pre-pandemic level soon as the segment is picking up robustly amid the market revival across segments, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said on Friday.

The company had earlier this week said that the industry has sold more buses in the first four months of the fiscal than it sold in the entire 2021-22.

All segments of the industry, school, staffing and inter-city, among others, have seen a revival in demand, it had stated.

"Indian bus industry is on the path of revival. With the market opening up across segments, inter-city travel is picking up robustly and will soon touch pre-COVID levels," VECV Managing Director and CEO Vinod Aggarwal said at the unveiling of Volvo and Eicher intercity buses in Hyderabad.

The buses were unveiled at the third edition of the country's flagship bus and car travel show, Prawaas 3.0 being held in the Telangana capital.

VECV is a joint venture between Swedish auto major Volvo Group and Eicher Motors.

The buses unveiled at the event include newly launched Volvo 9600 15m and 13.5m intercity coaches, as well as the Eicher 13.5m Intercity coach, the company said.

"The bus segment is a very competitive market, and we have a range of products that offer the most compelling proposition across all segments, including inter-city long-distance travel. We will continue to build on our portfolio of technologically advanced and sustainable products that address the evolving market needs," said Akash Passey, President, Bus Division, VECV.

Besides, Eicher's fully electric city bus Skyline Pro E, which has orders from Chandigarh and Surat, is also featured by the company at the event.

