Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Even as the government has approved the proposal for leasing out of three Airports Authority of India (AAI)-run airports, what is to be seen is how effectively and efficiently would it be able to complete the process especially during the coronavirus pandemic, a Delhi-based law firm has said.

On Wednesday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the government has given its go-ahead to lease out Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaipur airports through public-private partnership (PPP).

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Flipkart; India Prices, Features, Offers & Specifications.

"After the success of Delhi and Mumbai airports, what needs to be seen for the future airports privatisation is how effectively and efficiently would the government be able to complete the process especially during the pandemic," said Poonam Verma, partner, J Sagar Associates, said.

Initiating a process and not finishing it add to the uncertainty for the successful bidder, which should be avoided, Verma added.

Also Read | Redmi 9 India Launch Teased, Likely to Be Introduced as Rebranded Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C.

She said it has been observed that revenue share payments have been getting delayed from time to time, making it difficult to actively take up the future privatisation process. Verma also added this must be sorted by the government with clear implications, incentives or disincentives in place to tackle such payments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)