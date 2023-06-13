New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, continued to remain under pressure on Tuesday, falling for the second straight session amid stake sale reports.

InterGlobe Aviation stock remained weak even as the company clarified on stake sale reports.

The stock went lower by 3 per cent to settle at Rs 2,338.80 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 3.31 per cent to Rs 2,331.20.

At the NSE, it declined 2.94 per cent to end at Rs 2,340.

In two days, the stock has fallen by 5 per cent.

According to media reports, the Gangwal family could offload 5-8 per cent stake in Interglobe Aviation.

As of March quarter, the Gangwal family held 16.22 per cent stake in the company.

The BSE on Monday sought clarification from InterGlobe Aviation Ltd with reference to news that IndiGo co-founder and family likely to sell stake worth up to USD 909.6 million.

In a clarification to the BSE on Tuesday, the firm said, "We would like to state that the company has not received any such information nor has the company been made aware by the co-founder of their intention to sell their stake."

