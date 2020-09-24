New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Thursday said its special purpose vehicle (SPV) will start toll collection on Yedeshi Aurangabad highway in Maharashtra post completion of the project.

The company said the highway stretch on NH 211 has received completion certificate.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Diagnosed With Dengue Days After Testing COVID-19 Positive.

"Yedeshi Aurangabad BOT (build, operate, transfer) Project implemented by Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Limited (SPV) which is now part of IRB Infrastructure Trust - Private InvIT has been issued a Completion Certificate by the Competent Authority," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Consequently, the SPV would collect toll at full toll rates on this project, it added.

Also Read | How to Repost a Story on Instagram in 6 Simple Steps.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)