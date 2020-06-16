Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Latest News | IRB Infra to Raise Rs 750 Cr Via Debentures

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 08:18 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | IRB Infra to Raise Rs 750 Cr Via Debentures

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 750 crore through allotment of debentures to Anahera Investment Pte Ltd on a private placement basis.

In a BSE filing, the company said, "Management administration and share transfer committee of the board of directors of the company... at their meeting held on June 16, has approved the allotment of redeemable, secured, unlisted, unrated, non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 750 crore on a private placement basis to Anahera Investment Pte Ltd."

Also Read | No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department.

For this purpose, IRB has executed the debenture trust deed and standard security documents, the filing said.

The tenure of the instrument is for three years and 10 days, the company said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Jolts Region Near Katra.

The company's shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 66.20 apiece on the BSE, down 5.43 per cent as against the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement