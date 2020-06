Latest News | IRB Infra to Raise Rs 750 Cr Via Debentures

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 750 crore through allotment of debentures to Anahera Investment Pte Ltd on a private placement basis.

In a BSE filing, the company said, "Management administration and share transfer committee of the board of directors of the company... at their meeting held on June 16, has approved the allotment of redeemable, secured, unlisted, unrated, non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 750 crore on a private placement basis to Anahera Investment Pte Ltd."

For this purpose, IRB has executed the debenture trust deed and standard security documents, the filing said.

The tenure of the instrument is for three years and 10 days, the company said.

The company's shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 66.20 apiece on the BSE, down 5.43 per cent as against the previous close.

