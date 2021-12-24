New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) IRCON International Ltd on Friday announced incorporation of a wholly-owned arm named 'Ircon Ludhiana Rupnagar Highway Limited' as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for construction of a national highway project in Punjab.

"Ircon International Limited (IRCON) has incorporated a wholly-owned arm company....as a special purpose vehicle for the purpose of construction of four/six lane greenfield Ludhiana-Rupnagar National Highway no NH-205K from junction with NE-5 village near Manewal (Ludhiana) to junction with NH-205 near Bheora Village (Rupnagar) including spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass...," the company said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | Merry Christmas 2021: Here's How To Send X-Mas, Santa Claus Stickers on WhatsApp.

The project, under Bharatmala Pariyojana, is on hybrid annuity mode, it added.

IRCON International Ltd is a turnkey construction company which covers the entire spectrum of construction activities and services in the infrastructure sector.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: From Rolling Out COVID-19 Vaccination Drive To Neeraj Chopra Winning Gold At Tokyo Olympics, Positive News That Made Headlines In India This Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)