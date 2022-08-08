New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Ircon International Ltd on Monday reported a 62.46 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 144.57 crore in the first quarter ended June.

The company had posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 88.99 crore in the year-ago period, Ircon International said in a statement.

The consolidated revenue of the company during April-June period increased to Rs 2,068.44 crore as against Rs 1,175.54 crore in the previous year.

The company's total order book stood at Rs 42,066 crore as on June 30.

Ircon International Ltd is a miniratna public sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company.

