New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) IRCON International on Wednesday said it has won contracts worth over Rs 400 crore from Ministry of Railways.

The contracts pertain to works of nine road over bridges.

Also Read | What Is e-Aadhaar? Where and How to Download the Password Protected Electronic Copy of Aadhaar.

"Ircon International Limited has secured works of total 9 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) valuing more than Rs 400 crore from Ministry of Railways, Government of India," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 Series Likely to Be Launched on October 13, 2020: Report.

The work has been awarded through a competitive bidding among PSUs, it said.

"The scope of work is to provide project management consultancy (PMC )services for construction of ROBs in lieu of existing Level Crossings. The period of completion is 24 months from the date of signing of MoU with Zonal Railways," the company said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be executed between the PSU and the concerned Zonal Railway, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)