Latest News | IREDA Floats Retail Division for Business to Customers Loans

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has floated a retail division for providing loans under PM-KUSUM scheme, Rooftop Solar, and other Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sectors.

Agency News PTI| Dec 08, 2023 07:24 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | IREDA Floats Retail Division for Business to Customers Loans

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has floated a retail division for providing loans under PM-KUSUM scheme, Rooftop Solar, and other Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sectors.

IREDA Chairman & Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das announced the launch of the retail division while he was speaking during the Leaders' Dialogue on 'Actioning Solutions for Global Sustainable Development and Governance of Resources' on December 7, 2023, organized by CEEW & CII as part of COP28 in Dubai, IREDA said in a statement.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

Shortly after opening, IREDA's retail division quickly sanctioned its first loan amounting to Rs 58 crores under KUSUM-B, it said.

Das also proposed a significant stride towards sustainable investing by suggesting a 1 to 2 per cent Assets Under Management (AUM) allocation for domestic pension and insurance funds into Renewable Energy (RE) bonds. This strategic move aims to deepen bond markets, fostering increased global and local investments. PTI KKS

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Being Attacked by Tiger as Big Cat Crosses Road Ignoring Him Near Jim Corbett National Park, Video Goes Viral" /> Man Escapes Being Attacked by Tiger as Big Cat Crosses Road Ignoring Him Near Jim Corbett National Park, Video Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Datta Jayanti or Dattatreya Jayanti 2023 Date: Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of the Auspicious Day Datta Jayanti or Dattatreya Jayanti 2023 Date: Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of the Auspicious Day
  • Videos
    Mahua Moitra Expelled: Lok Sabha Expels TMC MP After Ethics Panel's Report In 'Cash For Query' Case, Opposition MPs Stage Walkout Mahua Moitra Expelled: Lok Sabha Expels TMC MP After Ethics Panel's Report In 'Cash For Query' Case, Opposition MPs Stage Walkout
    • Close
    Search

    Latest News | IREDA Floats Retail Division for Business to Customers Loans

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has floated a retail division for providing loans under PM-KUSUM scheme, Rooftop Solar, and other Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sectors.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 08, 2023 07:24 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | IREDA Floats Retail Division for Business to Customers Loans

    New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has floated a retail division for providing loans under PM-KUSUM scheme, Rooftop Solar, and other Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sectors.

    IREDA Chairman & Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das announced the launch of the retail division while he was speaking during the Leaders' Dialogue on 'Actioning Solutions for Global Sustainable Development and Governance of Resources' on December 7, 2023, organized by CEEW & CII as part of COP28 in Dubai, IREDA said in a statement.

    Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

    Shortly after opening, IREDA's retail division quickly sanctioned its first loan amounting to Rs 58 crores under KUSUM-B, it said.

    Das also proposed a significant stride towards sustainable investing by suggesting a 1 to 2 per cent Assets Under Management (AUM) allocation for domestic pension and insurance funds into Renewable Energy (RE) bonds. This strategic move aims to deepen bond markets, fostering increased global and local investments. PTI KKS

    Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Latest News | IREDA Floats Retail Division for Business to Customers Loans

    New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has floated a retail division for providing loans under PM-KUSUM scheme, Rooftop Solar, and other Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sectors.

    IREDA Chairman & Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das announced the launch of the retail division while he was speaking during the Leaders' Dialogue on 'Actioning Solutions for Global Sustainable Development and Governance of Resources' on December 7, 2023, organized by CEEW & CII as part of COP28 in Dubai, IREDA said in a statement.

    Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

    Shortly after opening, IREDA's retail division quickly sanctioned its first loan amounting to Rs 58 crores under KUSUM-B, it said.

    Das also proposed a significant stride towards sustainable investing by suggesting a 1 to 2 per cent Assets Under Management (AUM) allocation for domestic pension and insurance funds into Renewable Energy (RE) bonds. This strategic move aims to deepen bond markets, fostering increased global and local investments. PTI KKS

    Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Geetu Mohandas
    50K+ searches
    Mahua Moitra
    50K+ searches
    APPSC Group 2 Notification
    20K+ searches
    Aoora
    20K+ searches
    Benny Blanco
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Plane Crash
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Geetu Mohandas
    50K+ searches
    Mahua Moitra
    50K+ searches
    APPSC Group 2 Notification
    20K+ searches
    Aoora
    20K+ searches
    Benny Blanco
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma