New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Wednesday posted 19.16 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 225.96 crore for June quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 189.63 crore in April-June 2021-22, it said in a statement.

Gross income increased to Rs 786.19 crore in the quarter from Rs 702.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) were reduced to 2.92 per cent in the first quarter from 4.77 per cent a year ago.

The net worth of the company was Rs 5,513.92 crore in first quarter as against Rs 3,163.42 crore a year ago.

The loan book also increased to Rs 32,679.32 crore from Rs 26,673.38 crore. The loan disbursement was higher at Rs 852.47 crore from Rs 665 crore a year ago.

Chairman & Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said IREDA has not only clocked its highest ever quarterly PBT (profit before tax) of Rs 339.86 crore, but also registered a significant reduction in gross and net NPAs, which is a big achievement for any NBFC.

Addressing annual general meeting on Tuesday, Das said IREDA is in the process of setting up a debt fund in the form of an Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) to tap large Institutional Investors viz, Pension funds, Insurance Funds, Environmental, Social and Governance Funds, etc.

AIF will also help IREDA in financing new projects for borrowers who are nearing the exposure limit. Further, the company is also planning to do Asset-Based Securitization (ABS) by issuance of Pass-Through Certificates.

The loan book of IREDA grew from Rs 27,853.92 crore at FY21-end to Rs 33,930.61 crore as at the end of FY22.

The company has achieved the highest-ever loan sanction of Rs 23,921.06 crore, with a growth of 117.44 per cent over the previous year and the highest-ever loan disbursement of Rs 16,070.82 crore, registering a record increase of 82.04 per year-on-year.

