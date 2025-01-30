Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) An 18-feet long iron angle was found placed on the Panipat-Delhi rail track in Haryana's Panipat district, an official said on Thursday.

A government railway police official said the loco pilot of a railway engine, going from Panipat to Ganaur, found the iron angle lying on the rail track near the Gohana bridge on Wednesday.

He immediately informed railway officials following which a case under Section 150 (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) of the Railways Act has been registered.

