Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Global facility management company ISS Group on Wednesday said it is planning to expand its workforce by 20-30 per cent over the next three years due to strong economic growth across the manufacturing and services sectors.

Currently, ISS India has over 43,400 employees managing more than 180 million square feet of area for over 1,000 clients across the country, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The company is looking at a significant uptick in the India business over the next 2-3 years, it added.

In India, ISS' pan-India presence and its proven self-delivery model is a preferred outsourcing choice for many companies looking to diversify deeper into Tier II and III cities.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet Likely to Take Decision on Dearness Allowance Hike Soon; Check Details Here.

Based on these strong tailwinds, ISS India is aiming to almost double its revenues in the country over the next 3-5 years, it added.

"India is one of the focus markets for ISS Group and a key player within the APAC region. As per our assessment and the macro-economic indicators, the Indian office space demand continues to grow steadily.

"On the back of this growing demand, we are looking to increase our headcount in India to more than 70,000 ISS Placemakers (20-30 per cent) over next three year while doubling our revenues in the country in the next 3-5 years," ISS A/S Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen said.

ISS Facility Services India, headquartered in Mumbai, is a subsidiary of the Denmark-based global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)