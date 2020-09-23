Mangaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) Former MLC Ivan DSouza has been appointed spokesperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

The appointment was made Wednesday by KPCC president D K Shivakumar, a release here said.

This is the fourth time he is being chosen for the post.

Former state Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake from Udupi was appointed as another KPCC spokesperson on Tuesday. PTI

