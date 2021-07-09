Srinagar, Jul 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday stressed on providing viable market opportunities to those associated with wool production and asked officers to formulate a comprehensive strategy to promote local woolen products at the national and international markets.

Sinha inaugurated a showroom-cum-interpretation centre at Government Woolen Mill, Bemina here established under the World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTRFP), an official spokesman said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the new centre will greatly impact the livelihood opportunities of people working in the mill, besides providing market opportunities for the thousands of wool-producing farmers in J-K.

At the same time, the new facility will provide a fillip to the woolen industry of the region, he added.

Stressing on providing viable market opportunities to those associated with wool production, the Lt Governor asked the officers to put in committed efforts and formulate a comprehensive strategy to promote local woolen products at the national and international market.

While ensuring the improved and better quality product range, the new centre will provide a direct market for 80,000 kgs of locally produced wool annually, thus benefitting 1,600 sheep-rearing families, Sinha said.

This will further improve the economic viability of Government Woolen Mills, Bemina, besides increasing annual fabric production from locally-procured wool by 1,60,000 metres, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir is the second-largest producer of wool in the country, producing approximately 70 lakh kgs of wool per annum. The reformative policies of the UT government are providing economic growth opportunities to around 50,000 families associated with sheep rearing in J-K, Sinha said.

The Lt Governor was informed that the J-K industry has a tie-up with e-commerce platform Amazon through Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI) as e-marketing channel.

In the first phase of the project, the centre was completed at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore.

The sub-project was undertaken as part of the restoration and strengthening of livelihood component of the JTFRP project. In Phase II, upgradation of machinery and ancillary work shall be completed by end-August 2021 at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

The project is executed as part of the massive revamping of the Government Woolen Mill, Bemina which was badly impacted during the floods of 2014. It had caused extensive damage to the building and equipment installed in the mill.

To reinvigorate the functioning of the Government Woolen Mill, Bemina, a comprehensive revamping project was undertaken under the World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project which included the rehabilitation of the mill, as well as providing the latest textile weaving equipment to enhance the production of wool.

It was informed that the New Government Silk Factory, Rajbagh with state-of-the-art preparatory, weaving and finishing machinery will be completed soon, thus providing economic benefit to 3,000 cocoon-rearing families, the spokesman said.

