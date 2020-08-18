Srinagar, Aug 18 (PTI) To bring transparency and accountability in public expenditure, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has put information related to more than 10,500 infrastructure projects completed during 2019-20 in public domain for registering grievances and feedback, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Asus ZenFone 7 Series To Be Unveiled on August 26, 2020: Report.

The Finance Department has released a number of e-books depicting the pictorial images and all the relevant details of these projects for the general public to see, analyse and give their necessary feedback regarding the same, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Assamese Made Compulsory as Medium of Instruction Till Class 5 in Assam Schools.

An innovative practice has been initiated for the first time to put every government work into the public domain so that people participate in ensuring transparency and monitoring of expenditure being incurred under various schemes.

As many as 10,573 infrastructure projects completed during 2019-20 have been put in the public domain for registering public grievances and feedback as well, he said.

He said there are a significant number of projects completed this year as compared to the previous achievements in raising the developmental infrastructure in the Union Territory.

Contrary to the previous financial year of 2018-19 when 8,106 projects were dedicated to the public, this year the number has raised to 10,573 despite many challenges faced by the administration on account of corona pandemic and transition from state to the UT, the spokesman said.

He said the objective behind this measure is to take the first-hand appraisal reports from the people so that the public money is saved from going down the drain and is spent as per the needs and aspirations of the general public.

This is, as per the government, going to fill the gap between what is projected on papers and what actually transpires on the ground.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)