Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Police in Sopore town of Baramulla district came to the rescue of a pregnant woman in a critical condition and rushed her to a primary health centre on Tuesday after roads got blocked due to heavy snowfall, officials said here.

The police received a distress call from Shamshad Ahmad Mir, a resident of Zethan Dangiwacha, requesting urgent medical evacuation of his pregnant wife who was in critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

Due to heavy snowfall for the last two days, roads were blocked and vehicular movement was very difficult, he said.

Upon receiving the call, a team of police personnel, led by the local SHO, quickly reached the location. Despite the difficult conditions, including treacherous roads, the rescue team took the woman in the official vehicle to a primary health centre for immediate treatment, the spokesperson said.

He said the locals, particularly the family members of the pregnant woman, expressed gratitude for the prompt response and timely assistance provided by police during this critical situation.

