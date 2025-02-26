Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Police in Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir has registered its first electronic FIR (e-FIR) following a complaint lodged via e-mail, officials said on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed by Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, from New Colony Khrew, against Adil Ahmad Bhat and Bilal Ahmad Bhat who are also residents of the same colony, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 27 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The complainant alleged that the accused assaulted his whole family, causing injury to them, the spokesman said.

He said the complaint was supported with an OPD ticket from Primary Health Centre Khrew and a copy of the complainant's Aadhaar card as evidence.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Likely To Release UG and PG-Level Exam Dates Soon on indianrailways.gov.in; Know How To Check.

Upon examining the complaint, cognizance was taken by registering an e-FIR, covered under case FIR Number 17/2025, under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in police station Khrew, he added.

The e-FIR was registered two days after police in Handwara lodged a case based on a complaint filed through a WhatsApp message.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)