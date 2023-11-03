Baghpat (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Police registered a case on Friday after the walls and door of a mosque in a village here were found to have 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them, officials said.

The incident was reported at Badi Masjid in Sarurpur Kalan village of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Babu Khan, a resident of the village, said that he saw 'Jai Shri Ram' written on the door of the mosque when he came to open it on Friday morning.

The religious slogan was written at many places on the walls of the mosque, Khan said, adding that he used a cloth to wipe it off. He said the police was informed about it later. Police got the walls of the mosque painted after reaching the spot.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

Kolwali Police Station SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the act was committed at night. The matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon, he added.

Circle Officer (CO) Vijay Chaudhary said police received information that religious slogans had been written by "some unknown anti-social elements" at a mosque in Sarurpur Kalan village.

Chaudhary said police immediately inspected the spot, and added that a case has been registered in the matter. A team has been formed to arrest the accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)