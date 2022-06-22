New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Shares of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd on Wednesday jumped over 10 per cent after the company said its global irrigation business will be merged with Temasek-owned Rivulis in a cash-and-stock deal, a move that will help the firm to reduce its consolidated debt.

The stock jumped 17 per cent to Rs 43.90 during the day on the BSE. It ended at Rs 41.35, a gain of 10.27 per cent.

Also Read | IDBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 226 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts At idbibank.in; Registration Begins on June 25.

At the NSE, it rallied 9.86 per cent to settle at Rs 41.20 apiece.

In volume terms, 48.32 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 4.25 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

Also Read | SUN Mobility Expands Its Battery Swapping Operations to Maharashtra in Collaboration With Amazon India.

Jain Irrigation Systems on Tuesday said its global irrigation business will be merged with Rivulis in a cash-and-stock deal, a move that will help the company to reduce its consolidated debt by Rs 2,700 crore or around 45 per cent.

Jain Irrigation's global irrigation business has been valued at Rs 4,200 crore, of which Rs 2,700 crore will be used to repay its all overseas debt and Rs 200 crore will come to the parent company, its Managing Director Anil Jain told reporters.

In the merged entity, it will have a 22 per cent equity stake, while Rivulis will hold 78 per cent.

The deal is likely to be concluded in the next six months, he said, adding that the combined entity will have a revenue of USD 750 million.

At present, Rivulis has an annual revenue of USD 400 million, while that of Jain Irrigation's global irrigation business is USD 350 million.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary Jain International Trading and Rivulis have entered into definitive transaction agreements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)