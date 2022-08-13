New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.79 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 13.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Deputy Director And Other Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 2,043.23 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,783.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Jain Irrigation Systems has manufacturing plants in 29 locations across the globe. It is engaged in manufacturing of micro irrigation systems, PVC pipes, HDPE pipes, plastic sheets, agro processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, and other agricultural inputs.

Also Read | SSC Recruitment 2022: Registration Process Begins for Junior Engineer Posts At ssc.nic.in; Here's How to Apply.

In June, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd had announced that its global irrigation business will be merged with Temasek-owned Rivulis in a cash-and-stock deal, a move that will help the company reduce its consolidated debt by Rs 2,700 crore or around 45 per cent.

Jain Irrigation's global irrigation business has been valued at Rs 4,200 crore, of which Rs 2,700 crore will be used to repay its all overseas debt and Rs 200 crore will come to the parent company.

In the merged entity, it will have 22 per cent equity stake while Rivulis will hold 78 per cent. The deal is likely to be concluded in the next six months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)