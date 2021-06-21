New Delhi, June 21 (PTI) Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) on Monday reported a decline of 86.2 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 424.41 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,068.10 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, JAL said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 34.18 per cent at Rs 2,517.20 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,876.03 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Its total expenses were at Rs 2,212.43 crore, down 4.76 per cent in Q4/FY 2020-21 as against Rs 2,322.95 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2021, JAL reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 667.31 crore. It had a net profit of Rs 560.76 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 6,405.66 crore in FY 2020-21, down 8.95 per cent. It was Rs 7,035.49 crore in FY 2019-20.

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 14.76 apiece, up 4.98 per cent from their previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)