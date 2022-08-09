New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit jumped multi-fold to Rs 241.96 crore in the June quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, a regulatory filing showed.

Also Read | Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for 759 Clerk Posts at ssc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,829.35 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 926.41 crore in the same period year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)