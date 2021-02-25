Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) The Government Aviation Training School at Jakkur that was shut for the past three years will reopen, Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Planning and Statistics, Dr Narayana Gowda said on Thursday.

The Minister visited the aviation training school at Jakkur in the city spread over 214 acres and directed the officials to initiate measures to reopen it at the earliest.

Gowda expressed his displeasure over the mess around there.

Later in a statement, he said, "There are students for the aviation school but there is a lack of teaching faculty due to which the students are in trouble."

According to him, the reopening of the aviation school would offer jobs to a large number of youth.

The Minister pointed out that there was growing need for pilots with the expansion of the aviation sector and in this scenario this school would help meet the growing demand.

The Minister directed the officials to expedite the process of acquiring an additional 10 acres of land required for twin-engine aeroplanes.PTI GMS SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)