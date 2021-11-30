Jalna (Maha), Nov 30 (PTI) Jalna district collector Dr Vijay Rathod has asked traders, hotel owners and petrol pump operators not to provide services to those who have not taken anti-coronavirus vaccine.

He was speaking at a meeting of traders, hoteliers, and petrol pump owners held at the collector's office here on Monday.

They should ensure that customers as well as their own staff have vaccination certificates, Rathod said, referring to the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, which has caused worldwide concern.

He appealed people to get vaccinated and follow COVID-19 protocol such as wearing masks.

