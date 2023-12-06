New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Executive Council of Jamia Millia Islamia has nominated two new members for a search committee that will shortlist the candidates for appointing its next vice-chancellor, an official said on Wednesday.

The new members were nominated since the previous nominations could not be sent to the Union Ministry of Education on time, Najma Akhtar -- the former Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor -- told PTI.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

"The Executive Council has given new names for the search committee because the process to send the previous names to the ministry was delayed as my tenure had ended," she said.

Amid the delay in forming the search committee, Pro Vice-Chancellor Eqbal Hussain assumed the role of officiating vice-chancellor on November 13.

Also Read | Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2023: Here Are Some Key Facts About Chief Architect of Indian Constitution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

The new members for the search committee nominated by the council are Tariq Mansoor -- a nominated member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University -- and Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor TV Kattimani.

The chairperson of the three-member search committee will be decided by the ministry.

The minutes of Tuesday's meeting have been sent to the ministry, the official said.

In November, the Executive Council had put forward the names of Zoya Hasan, the spouse of former Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Mushirul Hasan, and NALSAR University of Law (Hyderabad) ex-vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa as members of the search committee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)