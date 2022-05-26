New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Drug firm JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (JBCL) on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 16 per cent to Rs 85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 101 crore in the March quarter of 2020-21.

Also Read | BMW i4 Electric Sedan Launched in India at Rs 69.90 Lakh.

Revenues in the fourth quarter increased to Rs 625 crore as compared to Rs 528 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, the drug firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 386 crore as against Rs 449 crore in 2020-21.

Also Read | Instagram Launches New '1 Minute Music' Tracks for Reels & Stories in India.

Revenue increased to Rs 2,424 crore in the last fiscal as compared to Rs 2,043 crore in FY21.

"Our strong performance and sales momentum continues in the fourth quarter, with several businesses outperforming. This allows us to close FY22 on a positive note, despite a challenging external environment," JBCL CEO and Wholetime Director Nikhil Chopra said in a statement.

Going forward, the company's focus will be to capitalise on synergies with acquired brands, he added.PTI MSS MSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)