Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Flying training organisation Jetserve Aviation has received DGCA's approval to start flying training on helicopters, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The move will provide an impetus to the growth and development of the helicopter industry in the country, the DGCA official said.

"DGCA has approved a Flying Training organisation Jetserve Aviation Pvt. Ltd for imparting ab-initio flying training on helicopters at Khajuraho," the official said.

