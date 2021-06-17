Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) The government's decision of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts in a phased manner is in the interest of small jewellers and job workers, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said on Thursday.

The Centre on Tuesday said mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts will come into force from June 16 in a phased manner and initially will be implemented in 256 districts of the country.

GJC has urged all jewellers to get themselves registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The government has assured relaxation of key concerns such as one-time registration without any fees or renewals, no penalties or search and seizures, no penal actions against jewellers, and exemption of kundan, jadau, polki jewellery from mandatory hallmarking.

The government has also assured that no penal action will be taken against any jewellers while the industry is adjusting to the new regime till August 31, 2021, GJC added.

“We express our thanks to the government for resolving most of the issues raised by the industry and the Hallmarking Expert Committee. The interests of small jewellers and job workers have been kept in mind during implementation of mandatory hallmarking," GJC Chairman Ashish Pethe said.

Exemption for jewellers with turnover less than Rs 40 lakh and free one-time registration for all makes it convenient for small jewellers, he noted.

"Hence, we urge all jewellers to get themselves registered with the BIS as the implementation of mandatory hallmarking keeps the interests of jewellers in mind along with those of consumers," he added.

Meanwhile, jewellery exporters welcomed the government decision for exempting jewellery meant for exports from hallmarking.

"As Indian hallmarked articles do not have acceptance outside India, any legal interpretation that requires an exporter to comply with the hallmarking provisions wholly or partially, would have increased the transaction costs in the export stream, making gem and jewellery exports unviable,” Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Colin Shah said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)