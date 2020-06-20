Coimbatore, June 20 (PTI): A popular jewellery shop in the city was on Saturday sealed for bringing women employees from Chennai without proper e-pass, which was in violation of COVID-19 lockdown norms.

On information, the district officials went to the shop and found ouut the women were brought here to work at the store.

Therefore, the store has been sealed.

The 39 employees were tested for coronavirus the results of which were awaited, district official sources said. PTI

