Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Jindal Aluminium on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of the Bhiwadi Plant of Indo Alusys Industries (IAIL) in Rajasthan for Rs 100 crore and has commenced production.

The acquisition of IAIL's assets for Rs 100 crore covers its manufacturing unit located in the industrial area of Bhiwadi, Jindal Aluminium said in a statement.

The company said the location offers strategic access to the northern market and brings a potential capacity of 14,000 MTPA (metric tonnes per annum) extrusions.

Once fully operational, Jindal Aluminium's extrusion capacity is expected to increase to 1.39 lakh MTPA from 1.25 Lakh MTPA, the Bengaluru-based company said.

Jindal Aluminium started production at this newly acquired facility on December 6, with an initial capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes per month, and the company plans to increase it to 4,000 metric tonnes per month by the end of March 2022.

"With the growing use of engineered aluminium products in the Indian economy, this acquisition will allow us to better service the needs of the market and build capacity.

“Such inorganic growth allows us to focus on our core competencies and support the people, society and economy. Further, it strengthens our position as India's largest aluminium extrusion company and extends our lead in the sector," Jindal Aluminium Vice Chairman and Managing Director Pragun Jindal Khaitan said.

Jindal Aluminium, which is focused on new opportunities in domestic manufacturing and is continuously increasing its share in the export market, plans to add capacity through both organic and inorganic options, Khaitan added.

