Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Nasik-based EV maker Jitendra New EV Tech on Tuesday said it will supply 12,000 units of its JMT 100-3K electric scooters worth Rs 120 crore to logistics company FAE Bikes under a deal.

FAE Bikes will offer these scooters on rent to EV customers, who want to take a trial run prior to buying one as well to those who want to have it without acquiring it, across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad, the company said in a statement.

Equipped with a 1000-W motor powered by a 3.12 kWh battery, JMT 100-3K claims to run up to 126 kilometre on single charge with a top speed of up to 52 kilometre per hour, it said.

"We look at this not only as a strategic business deal but also as an opportunity to make EVs accessible to a wider market," said Samkit Shah, co-founder, Jitendra New EV Tech.

The company has a product line of 10 electric two-wheeler models that are sold through a network of 150 touchpoints pan-India.

In April this year, around 40 electric scooters of the company had reportedly caught fire when they were being transported from its factory in a container, prompting it to initiate a probe into the incident.

FAE Bikes works with several domestic logistics companies to facilitate door-to-door services with its fleet of e-scooters, according to the statement.

Nigam Krishna, co-founder, FAE Bikes, said, "This deal with the indigenous EV brand is a crucial step in FAE Bikes' endeavour to expand the availability of its offerings to a larger customer base and also boosts our goal to drive increased EV usage in India."

