Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) In a major step towards devolution of development planning to grassroots level administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday approved a Rs 12,600.58-crore District Capex Budget 2021-22.

"The amount sanctioned for this financial year is more than double the previous year's budget of Rs 5,134.40 crore and will be spent for equitable development of J&K with active involvement of panchayats, BDCs (block development councils) and DDCs (district development councils)," officials said here.

The District Capex Budget for all 20 districts was approved during a high-level meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at the Civil Secretariat, an official spokesman said.

During the meeting, 20 chairpersons of district development councils and all deputy commissioners gave a brief overview of their respective district plans.

Highlighting the key features of the District Capex Budget, Sinha said the community need-based plan has been prepared through public participation.

The plan focuses on ensuring a rapid rise in the standard of living of the people, more employment opportunities for locals, better roads, potable water and electricity, among others.

Sinha said the bottom-up approach has been adopted to map optimal strategy for socio-economic development, sustainable and inclusive growth at the grass root level.

"J&K is witnessing a new dawn. For the first time, after the detailed deliberations, a plan has been prepared with collective efforts of the PRIs (Panchayati Raj Institutions) and the administration.

"The active participation of the public and their representatives in the planning process has laid a strong foundation for the developmental plans at gram panchayat, block and district levels," Sinha said.

The district plan preparations started at the panchayat level and through BDC, it finally reached the DDC, he added.

With this move, the three-tier Panchayati Raj system has been further empowered through funds, functions and functionaries in J&K, the lieutenant governor said.

He directed the deputy commissioners to take urgent action in order to tackle implementation constraints in infrastructure projects.

More than 80 per cent of the works taken up this year should be completed within 12 months with the true spirit of Jan Bhagidari (public participation) and through the help of PRIs, Sinha said.

"Fulfilling people's requirements is the top-most priority of the UT government. The change must be visible on the ground. People need better governance, transparency and timely completion of welfare projects," Sinha added. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)