Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has vast potential in the leather goods industry, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday, asserting that proper training can significantly contribute to economic growth and generation of livelihoods.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office was speaking at a function after flagging off an industrial training programme on leather goods manufacturing for women entrepreneurs here. The initiative is aimed at empowering women by providing them with skill development opportunities in the leather sector.

The training programme is being organised by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu which was financially supported by Central Electronic Limited (CEL) under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"Jammu and Kashmir has vast potential in the leather goods industry due to the availability of raw materials, traditional craftsmanship, and growing demand for handmade, high-quality leather products.

"Proper training in this sector can significantly contribute to economic growth and livelihood generation, especially to unemployed women," the minister said.

He said this is a unique initiative where three organisations -- CSIR-Indian Institute Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR-CLRI) and CEL -- have collaborated to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This effort, spearheaded by CSIR-IIIM, aims to empower women in J&K and is expected to significantly benefit startups registered under the Atal Innovation Centre at CSIR-IIIM," the minister said, highlighting the importance of skill development in creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Earlier, Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu Zabeer Ahmed detailed the training programme, which is focused on various aspects of leather goods manufacturing, including design, production, and marketing, with the goal of equipping women with the necessary skills to establish their own startup and businesses enterprise.

