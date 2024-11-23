Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man accused of raping a woman here from his home state Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

Mohd Ali, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, was on the run after he was booked for rape on the complaint of a woman at Pacca Danga Police Station in Jammu on October 31, said a police spokesman.

He said that the accused was finally arrested after relentless efforts from Kukra in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh and brought to Jammu.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two absconders, who were wanted in separate cases registered against them at Bishnah Police Station in the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday.

Neeraj Kumar Puri and Sahil Sharma were booked in separate criminal cases in 2017-18 and were finally arrested from Bishnah after a long hunt of seven years, the spokesman said.

