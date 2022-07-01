Ranchi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has earned excise revenue of Rs 180 crore in June, a slump of around 4 per cent over the previous month, an official release said on Friday.

The state has received Rs 368.29 crore as excise revenue in the past two months since the implementation of the new liquor policy on May 1, the release said.

Also Read | Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch With 150+ Sports Modes Launched in India.

The state Cabinet on March 30 approved four major amendments in the excise policy related to rules of wholesale and retail sale of liquor and other cases resulting in the takeover of the wholesale and retail sale of liquor by the state government to push revenue collection to Rs 3,000 crore annually, from the current Rs 1,800 crore, in three years.

The supply of liquor under the new policy notified by the “Jharkhand Excise (Operation of Retail Product Shops through Jharkhand State Beverages Corporation Limited) Rules, 2022” and “Jharkhand Liquor Storage and Wholesale Sale Rules, 2022 has started from May 1, 2022.

Also Read | Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Registration Begins for Indian Navy Agniveers at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Here’s How to Register.

The release said the state earned Rs 9 crore from excise duty and Rs 171 crore from excise transport duty in June.

However, the liquor association expressed reservations about the figure.

President of Jharkhand Khudra Sharab Vikreta Sangh (JKSVS) Achintya Saw told PTI, “If the government claims to have earned Rs 180 crore in a month, it means at least 2.5 lakh (nine-litre) cases of liquor must have been sold. But the reality is that retailers are facing an acute shortage.”

Saw said that government should also release the sales volume along with the revenue collection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)