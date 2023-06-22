Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) A 27-year-old unemployed man from Navi Mumbai has allegedly been cheated of Rs three lakh by a person who promised to get him a job, police said.

The accused, whom the victim knew, promised to get him a permanent job with the SSC/HSC Board office at Vashi in Navi Mumbai in June last year and took Rs three lakh from him, an official from Vashi police station said.

However, the victim did not get the job and the accused also did not repay the money, the official said.

Following the victim's complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), he said.

A probe was on into the case, he said.

