Coimbatore, June 15 (PTI) The Association of Job Working Powerloom Units in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts on Tuesday requested the Tamil Nadu government to allow them operate after adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines.

In a letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin, the association said there are nearly 2.5 lakh power looms in both districts, with more than five lakh workers, both directly and indirectly, depending on them.

However, due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions for the last few months, the units were closed and there were no proper work orders from textile manufacturers.

The units were under severe pressure as they were not getting the wages as per the contract from them. Also, repayment of bank loans and non-availability of yarn had led to workers being deprived of jobs , the association said. It urged the government to allow the units to function, maintaining social distancing and strictly following the restrictions,as there are only two or three workers in a unit.

The government should also allow these units to pay the electricity charges in three installments without any penalty, the association said.

