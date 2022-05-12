Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) JSW Infrastructure has started commercial operations at the Paradip East Quay coal terminal in Odisha, developed at an investment of around Rs 1,300 crore.

The fully-mechanised terminal at Paradip Port has an annual handling capacity of 30 million tonnes. Built as a cape compliant terminal, it can handle capesize vessels once the dredging at the port is completed. The terminal has the capacity to unload 25 rakes per day and can load two vessels simultaneously, the Sajjan Jindal-led company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company has invested around Rs 1,300 crore to establish this terminal after signing a 30-year concession agreement in 2017 with the port trust. Following the commissioning of this coal terminal, the company's current cargo capacity crosses 150 mtpa, and it aims to have a total cargo handling capacity of 200 mtpa by FY24, Arun Maheshwari, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Infra said.

JSW Infra already has an iron ore terminal at the Paradip Port with a capacity to handle 10 mtpa of iron ore/ pellets. This terminal is designed to load the cape vessels within 48 hrs.

JSW Infrastructure is part of the diversified JSW Group and is ranked among the top five port companies in the country. Its nine ports flanked across the east, west and southern coasts. It also operates a terminal at Fujairah in the UAE.

