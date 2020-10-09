New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) JSW Steel on Friday said its steel output for the September quarter stood at 3.85 million tonne (MT).

During July-September 2019-20, the company had produced 3.84 MT of steel, JSW Steel said in a statement.

On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the 3.85 MT output showed a 30 per cent rise from 2.96 MT JSW Steel had produced in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

"With production of 3.85 MT, the company has achieved average capacity utilisation of 86 per cent Q2 FY21 in line with pre-COVID-19 level of 85 per cent in Q2 last year. This is a quantum jump from capacity utilisation of 66 per cent in Q1 FY21, which was impacted by the pandemic," the company said.

The company has registered a 5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its production of flat rolled products at 2.84 MT, as compared to 2.71 MT a year ago. At 2.84 MT, the output was 38 per cent higher from 2.05 MT in the April-June quarter.

The output of long rolled products fell by 7 per cent to 0.77 MT, compared to 0.82 MT in the year-ago quarter. However, the production in July-September was 69 per cent higher compared to 0.45 MT in April-June of Financial Year (FY) 2020-21.

JSW Steel is the flagship company of USD 12 billion JSW Group which has presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.

